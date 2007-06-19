Classy Wine Box isn't That Classy

It's tough to look classy when you're drinking wine out of a cask. It just screams cheapness, not to mention a complete disregard for the feelings of your taste buds. That didn't stop some crazy Danes from trying to come up with a way to make boxed wine a bit classier.

The VinUno is a boxed-wine dispenser made of polished steel and lacquered wood. It's even got a cooling mechanism inside to keep that white wine chilled, but such fineries jack the price up to a whopping $US132. Dude, people who spend that kind of money on wine gadgets don't drink boxed wine. Think about your audience here, will ya?

Product Page [via Crave]