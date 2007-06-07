Choose Your Own Colour Frames For Sony LCD and Rear-Projection TVs

To satisfy the interior decorator in all of us, Sony has continued its drive for "personalization" of TVs. That means interchangeable colour faceplates available for two of the new lines, the 50" to 60" A3000 SXRD rear-projection sets ($3000 to $3500) and the 40" to 46" XBR4 ($3,000 to $4,800). With the LCDs, you get the standard black bezel in the box, but you can swap it for any of eight other optional colours including Scarlet Red, Pacific Blue, Arctic White, Sienna Brown, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and—new for 2007—Rose Metallic and Champagne Gold at $300 a pop.

For the rear-projection sets, you can replace the black lower speaker grille with one of four colors including Burgundy Red, Metallic Silver, Satin Black and Cacao, $50 each.

I know, I know, sooo earthy. Here you were holding out for "Shocking Pink" or "Electric Orange", right? Sorry to disappoint. Maybe you'll get your wish next year.

