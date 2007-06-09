Chinese Mousepad Does It All...Badly

I have an old lousy mousepad made in China that has a lousy calculator on it that I thought was pretty ridiculous. I was wrong. This; this here is ridiculous. No, it's ricockulous.

Not only does this mousepad have a calculator, it has a thermometer, a wrist rest, it's a USB Hub, and it's even got card readers for your picture-transferring convenience. As if that weren't enough, the product page also claims that it's good for "outgoing or traveling use." Isn't that obvious? Who doesn't take their USB-connected mousepads to the outdoors?

Product Page [Sunday CN via Red Ferret via Sci Fi]