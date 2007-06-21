Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

CheaterCam to Bust Cheaters in Online Classes

cheatercam.jpgThe rise of online classes at colleges and universities has brought with it a rise in cheating by unscrupulous students who know there's nothing to stop them from busting out the textbook during a test if they're taking it at home in their underwear. Well, we all know how teachers feel about cheating: They're against it. Well, some schools are calling on gadgets to help prevent remote cheating. Alabama's Troy University plans to force students taking online classes to install 360-degree webcams for test-taking. Special software will be able to automatically detect "suspicious activity" for the professor to check out later. How that software will work is beyond me, but boy am I glad Blam doesn't have a webcam trained on me while I work from home. There's a lot of "suspicious activity" going on that is just none of his damned business. –Adam Frucci

AP [via The Raw Feed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles