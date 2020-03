This is Chinese artist Ma Jun's telly, which I've been test-driving at Gizmodo Towers. There was a remote, but it got smashed after my man and I had fisticuffs about what we were going to watch last night (he wanted The Bridges of Madison County, I wanted Seed of Chucky.) and he threw a wobbly and stormed out of the house.

Luckily I'd hidden the keys to the ceramic car, otherwise I guess we'd be sweeping him off the freeway by now.

