Phone Gaming Prodigies No Longer Chopped Liver, Says Midnight Gaming Championship

Admit it, you've always been jealous of console gamers getting all the chicks, living the high life, while you, you're stuck in line at the post office, utterly dominating Bejeweled, yet nobody cares.
Well, here's your chance. Midnight Gaming Championship is hosting the first "mainstream" (like not in your mom's basement) cell phone game tournament. Contenders won't, alas, be playing Bejeweled or any other puzzle classic. The featured game will be The Fast and the Furious: Fugitive. Is that right? Jump for the press release, and to tell me what cell-phone game you'd be all Van Damme on in a major international kuma-te.
MIDNIGHT GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP HOSTS FIRST EVER MAINSTREAM CELL PHONE TOURNAMENT
I-Play Presents 'The Fast and the Furious: Fugitive' Mobile Tournament
(Dallas) - The Midnight Gaming Championship, presented by McDonald's, will host the first ever mainstream mobile phone gaming tournament during 52 Midnight Gaming Championship tournaments held in cities across the United States.
The mobile gaming competition, sponsored by MGC partner I-play Mobile Gaming, will feature The Fast and the Furious: Fugitive. Mobile competitors will have the chance to compete on mobile phones at the tournament for thousands in cash and prizes including a three month, three-out membership to GameZnFlix, a one-year subscription to Electronic Gaming Monthly, The Fast and the Furious DVD and round trip airfare to Dallas with one-night hotel stay for the grand championship tournament held in October.
"I-play is excited to bring the first ever mainstream mobile gaming tournament to the Midnight Gaming Championship," said David Gosen, CEO of I-play. "We partnered with the Championship last year in its debut and are proud to partner with them once again to make this tournament a success."
"We are honored that I-play wanted to take part in the 2007 Midnight Gaming Championship," said Bryan Pettigrew, president, Affinity Sports & Entertainment Marketing. "Gamers really enjoyed the mobile phone demos at the 2006 Championship event, so it made sense to turn that into a full-blown mobile phone gaming competition."
Produced by Video Gamers League and Affinity Sports & Entertainment Marketing, MGC competitions will take place from June through September with a championship tournament held in Dallas/Fort Worth in October. Tournament participants must be at least 16 years of age.
