Phone Gaming Prodigies No Longer Chopped Liver, Says Midnight Gaming Championship

Admit it, you've always been jealous of console gamers getting all the chicks, living the high life, while you, you're stuck in line at the post office, utterly dominating Bejeweled, yet nobody cares.

Well, here's your chance. Midnight Gaming Championship is hosting the first "mainstream" (like not in your mom's basement) cell phone game tournament. Contenders won't, alas, be playing Bejeweled or any other puzzle classic. The featured game will be The Fast and the Furious: Fugitive. Is that right? Jump for the press release, and to tell me what cell-phone game you'd be all Van Damme on in a major international kuma-te.