Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

CB2 Japanese Robot Child

cb203.jpgThe Japan Science and Technology Agency recently unveiled their Child-Robot with Biometric Body, or CB2 for short. Designed to mimic a one to two year-old toddler, it senses the environment through optical, auditory, and 200 tactile sensors. Then, the childbot can react, making facial expressions complete with blinking.

51 actuators powered by air assure smooth movements, though the robot can only stand with assistance. Not only does this limit of movement give users the complete child experience, it also prevents Asimo incidents on the stairs.

AU: Thanks to Richard for a hook up to the Pink Tentacle coverage, which includes some more deets and vids. -SB

Hit the jump for more pics.cb201.jpg

cb204.jpgWhat do you think? Cool, freaky, or very freaky? – Mark Wilson

Child Robot Makes Debut [via tokyotimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles