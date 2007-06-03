CB2 Japanese Robot Child

The Japan Science and Technology Agency recently unveiled their Child-Robot with Biometric Body, or CB2 for short. Designed to mimic a one to two year-old toddler, it senses the environment through optical, auditory, and 200 tactile sensors. Then, the childbot can react, making facial expressions complete with blinking.

51 actuators powered by air assure smooth movements, though the robot can only stand with assistance. Not only does this limit of movement give users the complete child experience, it also prevents Asimo incidents on the stairs.

AU: Thanks to Richard for a hook up to the Pink Tentacle coverage, which includes some more deets and vids.

Hit the jump for more pics.

What do you think? Cool, freaky, or very freaky?

Child Robot Makes Debut [via tokyotimes]