Cat+Toast=Anti-Gravity

kittytop1.pngFor this anti-gravity experiment we will need one cat (preferably cute) and one piece of toast buttered on one side only. Now this experiment relies on two constants, one being a cat in motion will always land on its feet. And the other being when buttered toast travels from point X to point Y, it will always land butter side down.

AU: I have to shout out to an old friend who did this joke as a voice over back in my university revue days. Circa 1997? Onya Geoff. Anyway, an oldie, but if you haven't heard it before, it's a great geek gag! -SB

Once the cat and toast have been properly joined together with the butter side facing away from the fur step back and enjoy, because there is no way for this paired object to reach the ground according to our newly proven scientific laws. Think about it, if the toast were about to land buttered side down that would void the kitten from landing on its feet. However, if the kitten was to land on its paws then the buttered side of the toast wouldn't be face down on the floor. There is no conceivable way for them both to land. kittybottom2.pngcat2.jpg There you have it, the first ever kitten n' toast anti-gravity device. Now we must work on securing them to snowboards only then will we be on to something truely great.

Cats Anti-Gravity Device [Funnymos]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

