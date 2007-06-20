Carpet Alarm Clock

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

carpet_alarm2.jpgFumbling around for the alarm clock in the morning is second place only to getting elbowed in the ribs because we can't find the alarm clock when it comes to things we don't look forward to when we wake up. That's why this alarm clock mat design by Sofie Collin & Gustav Lanberg is so great.

Not only does it display the time in the middle, you turn off the alarm by firmly planting both feet onto its carpety exterior. There's little chance of misplacing this alarm, unless of course you've got a dog that really enjoys rugs. – Jason Chen

Stand Up To Wake Up, Simple As That [Yanko Design via Geekologie]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

