Carnival Ride Paints, Art Peaks Forever

The Good-Time Mix Machine is what happens when artists get hold of carnival equipment.

I connected a gas generator and air compressor to buckets of paint and secured them into the seats of a Scrambler amusement park ride. Once the ride was in motion, paint sprayed out of the benches onto vinyl tarps placed underneath. The result is a series of enormous hypocycloid designs which recorded the hidden patterns created by the ride as it turned.

It's tough to scale the image from the main picture's perspective, but realize that the Good-Time Mix Machine is a full-sized ride, not some crappy model or something. And did we mention that we want one, or at least a massive spirograph tarp to cover our car/lawn/house when it rains?

