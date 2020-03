Holy crap, this car takes being eco-friendly to the next level. It's got wheels that are merely slices of a tree trunk, sure to provide a horribly bumpy ride and what I can only imagine would be pure pain to the shocks and struts.

Is this car actually drivable? Who knows. Why would anyone do this to a perfectly good car in the first place? The world is a mysterious, confusing place.

Hemmings Auto Blog [via Spulch]