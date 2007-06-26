Car Tent Makes Willful Homelessness Seem Like Some Creative Choice

Hotels are really expensive, especially in dense metropolitan areas such as Manhattan. If you're looking to crash in a city but don't feel like dropping bills on a closet-sized hotel room, just go camping in your Car Tent.

Sure, camping on the side of the road is illegal and dangerous, but no one will know you're there. That's because the Car Tent looks like a car with a cover on it, keeping you hidden from sight while you live the dream of being so cheap that you're willing to literally sleep in the gutter to save a buck.

Car Tent [Geekologie]