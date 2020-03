Sometimes you park your car in a huge garage, say, at the airport, and when you return a week later, dammit if you haven't forgotten where you parked. Hey, why not use that keyless entry remote, pushing the Lock button and listening for your car to respond with a little toot of its horn? If your wireless transmitter is out of range, here's a way to extend its reach using body parts.

Keyless entry remote not working? [Autoblog]