Canon iVIS HR10 Burns your Home Movies onto DVD

Don't be fooled by its thoroughly Eighties body (if this was a clutch bag, it would have been in Melanie Griffith's paws as she trundled over to Manhattan on the Staten Island ferry in Working Girl) - Canon's new iVIS HR10, out over here this summer, is utterly Noughties by nature, as it records everything in either MP4 or H.264 format.So, as well as burning your home vids straight to DVD, what else is interesting about this HDV/AVCHD camcorder? It's got a Canon 10x optical zoom lens, a Full HD 1920 x 1080 CMOS image sensor (1080i) and uses AVCHD video format.

Sharpness comes courtesy of Canon's Instant AF focus system, sensitivity courtesy of the DIGIC DV II, and there's Super Range Optical Image Stabilization. Still pictures get the 3.2 megapixel treatment and there's a 2.7-inch wide screen for you to see your handiwork on.

Price will be around $1200 when it hits these shores in August.

iVIS HR10 [ASCII through Google Translate]