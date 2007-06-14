Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Canon iVIS HR10 Burns your Home Movies onto DVD

diskside_640x480.jpg

Don't be fooled by its thoroughly Eighties body (if this was a clutch bag, it would have been in Melanie Griffith's paws as she trundled over to Manhattan on the Staten Island ferry in Working Girl) - Canon's new iVIS HR10, out over here this summer, is utterly Noughties by nature, as it records everything in either MP4 or H.264 format.So, as well as burning your home vids straight to DVD, what else is interesting about this HDV/AVCHD camcorder? It's got a Canon 10x optical zoom lens, a Full HD 1920 x 1080 CMOS image sensor (1080i) and uses AVCHD video format.

Sharpness comes courtesy of Canon's Instant AF focus system, sensitivity courtesy of the DIGIC DV II, and there's Super Range Optical Image Stabilization. Still pictures get the 3.2 megapixel treatment and there's a 2.7-inch wide screen for you to see your handiwork on.

open_640x480.jpg

Price will be around $1200 when it hits these shores in August. – Ad Dugdale

hr10_main_640x480.jpg

iVIS HR10 [ASCII through Google Translate]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles