Canon Creates 50-megapixel sensor, Introducing New File Format to Hold Pics

Two bits of news from Canon today. They've just created a prototype of a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor that's twice as sensory as the closest competitor and small enough to fit into DSLRs. Them's crazy talk.Also, Canon's planning on introducing a new file format to store all its pictures. The format is intended to either replace or supplement JPEG and CR2 RAW, but we're sure this new format will only affect pro shooters. If Canon places this weird file format in consumer point and shoots, the resulting confusing in not being able to view these images will be devastating.

