Camera or NEW TRANSFORMER! You Decide.

Check out his new Spyshot 6 camera. It sports a 100,000MP CMOS sensor and a bajillion times zoom. And everything good in the whole entire world.

Because it's not a camera, but a Transformer! Hit the jump to see the badass robot that this stupid camera transforms evolves to... Hasbro has filled their online store with new Transformers. Running a cheap $6.99, there are robots hiding in cellphones, camcorders, and Chinese knockoff Game Boys. It's as if Hasbro knows their demographic is really a bunch of 18 to 100 year-olds who want to pull out a cellphone during their next meeting, only to have it transform in their hand and fire lasers at the boss.

Yes...excellent plan...

