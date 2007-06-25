Calao Systems Building Linux PC Into USB Thumb Drive

From their not-so-secret headquarters in the French Alps, engineers at the newly founded Calao Systems have announced plans to build an ARM-based Linux PC inside of a USB keychain. It's not a modern-day WOPR or anything—with 256MB of internal flash memory and 64MB of RAM, plus support for Ethernet, VGA graphics and USB, I'd say it's "turn-of-the-century" at best. But given its size, I can live with that. Here's what I really don't get: if the PC itself is on the USB drive, what am I supposed to plug it into?

Linux PC in a USB key [Electronista]