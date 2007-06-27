Buy One LaserTour, Get the Lay-Dee for Free

This is leisure, 1982-style. The Perceptronics LaserTour consisted of an industrial-quality LaserDisc player, an exercise bike and a 45-inch video projector. The faster you pedalled, the faster the scenery went by. The faster the scenery went by, the thinner your thighs got. The thinner your thighs got, the happier you were. Was that really how it was in the Eighties?

The LaserTour was available from the Neiman Marcus catalogue - and at $US20,000 you should have got the model's twin sister as well. And their Mum. And the woman from the call centre who took your order.

Sweat-Setter [Swapatorium via Kotaku]