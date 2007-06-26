Build Your Own Super-Closeup LED Light for Intimate Situations

Good lighting is the key to shooting great video, but sometimes just the right kinds of lights aren't available or are too expensive. If you need extreme close-up light that looks nice and soft, Instructables shows you how to make your own LED light array for very little money that's particularly useful in close-up shooting situations.This portable lighting instrument is made up of four Luxion K2 LEDs, running on a quartet of AA batteries. The arrangement gives you smooth, soft light without sucking up too much battery power. Situating the four LEDs on a square frame around the lens, you add small diffusion holders to keep the lights soft, add heatsinks to keep those LEDs cool, and you're good to go.

The result? A portable light that's cheap to build and does the trick. Jump over to the Instructables site to see a video of the results.

Intimate Video Light [Instructables]