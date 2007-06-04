Build Your Own Backyard Theatre

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

projector_485%5B1%5D.jpgNext time you get kicked out of the house for watching too much porn, just roll out your do-it-yourself backyard theater, an LCD projector that's completely self-contained with a DVD player on board. Just add a fancy drive-in movie screen and have a complete alfresco entertainment center. See it in action on the next page.

projector_YB1L4581.jpgSure, it might be a bit of a pain in the ass to build it yourself, but its four bicycle wheels make it easy to roll it out wherever you're going to be needing it. Plug in its extra-long extension cord, aim the LCD projector at a white wall or a sheet you've hung up, and you're good to go. Helpful hint: use headphones, and just make sure you have plenty of bug spray. – Charlie White

How2.0 [PopSci]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

