Build Your Own Backyard Theatre

Next time you get kicked out of the house for watching too much porn, just roll out your do-it-yourself backyard theater, an LCD projector that's completely self-contained with a DVD player on board. Just add a fancy drive-in movie screen and have a complete alfresco entertainment center. See it in action on the next page.

Sure, it might be a bit of a pain in the ass to build it yourself, but its four bicycle wheels make it easy to roll it out wherever you're going to be needing it. Plug in its extra-long extension cord, aim the LCD projector at a white wall or a sheet you've hung up, and you're good to go. Helpful hint: use headphones, and just make sure you have plenty of bug spray.

How2.0 [PopSci]