Looking for some DirectX 10 action on the cheap? The guys at ExtremeTech are claiming Nvidia will release a sub $100 GeForce 8400 card on the 19th of June. It'll come in 256MB ($79) and 128MB ($50) flavors. The cards will be clocked at 450MHz with a 400MHz memory clock. They'll have HDCP support, but no HDMI (naturally at that price point). Either card you get will be a good deal so long as you're not a heavy gamer.

Cheap GeForce 8400 GS on 19th June [VR-Zone via ExtremeTech]