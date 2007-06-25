Bubble Wrap Toy, Finger Feast

If in your version of Heaven thousands of angels are on call with endless miles of bubblewrap for your consumption, then the PuchiPuchi Bubble Wrap Toy might be for you.

From what we can tell, the pocket device simulates the feel of popping bubble wrap while using a tiny speaker to make that ever so satisfying popping noise. What bubble wrap aficionados will find disturbing, however, is that every 100 pops bestows the user with a fart, barking dog, door chime or sexy voice. Sexy voice? How does smut find its way into even the most harmless devices?

Seriously, we're trying to upgrade our salt and pepper shakers.

