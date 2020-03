Next time you're renovating the kitchen, why not go for a designer stovetop? These Britannia range cookers form their 'couture' range, inspired by the designs of Avsh Alom Gur.

If these are a little too bling for your home, you can order a Britannia stove matched to the colour of your choice.

At a cool £4,800, you can afford to swap these in and out with the changing of the seasons. Sorry? You aren't living off the interest of a major inheritance? You poor, poor soul...

Britannia Couture Range [via Luxist]