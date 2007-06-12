Brian Lam Honoured by Business 2.0

Look who showed up on the Business 2.0 Magazine's "Who Matters Now?" poll: Our own fearless leader, Gizmodo Editor Brian Lam. Called "uncharacteristically affable" by the pollsters, his unstoppable energy and kick-ass enthusiasm is an inspiration to us all around here. It's a well-deserved honor.

Now it's time to cast your ballot for Brian, the most steadfast captain in this vast sea that is the Interwebs. We'd give him a score of 1000 if we could, but the highest score of 100 will have to do. So c'mon Giz readers! Let's send our main man Blam to the top!

