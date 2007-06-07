Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

breakfast-horse.jpg

A couple of days without breakfast and I'm so hungry I could eat... yeah, I'll just get on with it.

Wee HDTV tuner for wee TVs.
Because when it is super small, you really need HD.

Intel Mobile Core 2 Extreme helps you frag like a BMF.
To the extreme! BYO teabags.

Xbox 360 controller turns up on the battlefield.
The ultimate case mod? I'm sure it's been banned from Live.

An insider perspective on the iPhone.
A nice update on what it is ready to do. I'm still very happy to wait 'til next year.

The Truth about Monster cables.
The Truth, as told by Monster representatives.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you'll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

