Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

A couple of days without breakfast and I'm so hungry I could eat... yeah, I'll just get on with it.

Wee HDTV tuner for wee TVs.

Because when it is super small, you really need HD.

Intel Mobile Core 2 Extreme helps you frag like a BMF.

To the extreme! BYO teabags.

Xbox 360 controller turns up on the battlefield.

The ultimate case mod? I'm sure it's been banned from Live.

An insider perspective on the iPhone.

A nice update on what it is ready to do. I'm still very happy to wait 'til next year.

The Truth about Monster cables.

The Truth, as told by Monster representatives.