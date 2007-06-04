Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Eggs + Bread + Frypan = Awesome start to the week!

Bill Gates mentioned Roundtable - what is it?
Some archival insights into the 'Roundtable' 360 degree video conferencing system.

Rumour: New MacBook Pros this week?
Just a rumour, but with WWDC coming up next week, it's a good time to hold out on any purchases anyway.

PS3 game upscaling - any good?
480i, maybe; 480p? Maybe you should skip it...

Aliens fan makes own M-41A Pulse Rifle.
Better to nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

AYet another flash memory format: miCard!
USB and MMC compatible, 2TB max capacity - doesn't sound too shabby.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

