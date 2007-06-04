Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Eggs + Bread + Frypan = Awesome start to the week!
Bill Gates mentioned Roundtable - what is it?
Some archival insights into the 'Roundtable' 360 degree video conferencing system.
Rumour: New MacBook Pros this week?
Just a rumour, but with WWDC coming up next week, it's a good time to hold out on any purchases anyway.
PS3 game upscaling - any good?
480i, maybe; 480p? Maybe you should skip it...
Aliens fan makes own M-41A Pulse Rifle.
Better to nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
AYet another flash memory format: miCard!
USB and MMC compatible, 2TB max capacity - doesn't sound too shabby.