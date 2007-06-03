Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Only 4 Million iPhones Shipping This Year?

riot.jpgRemember all the fun you had standing in line to get a Wii because Nintendo couldn't put them out fast enough? Sweet, because if you want an iPhone, you're going to get to do it all over again.

On top of no pre-orders, Merrill Lynch (respectable analysts, but analysts nonetheless) is estimating that Apple will only be punching out around 200-300 thousand iPhones a month initially before speeding up to a million by the end of the year, for a total of four million shipped this year.If you want to skip the riots, patience might pay off with ML pegging 12 million as the number for '08. Granted, that assumes that Apple would still only pump out a million a month—if demand is too insane, we imagine they can ask God to speed up his monthly deliveries to Earth. – Matt Buchanan

Merrill Lynch: iPhone shipments to total four million this year [Digitimes via New Launches] Image via Flickr

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

