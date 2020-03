Here at Gizmodo we like our aquariums (or should that be aquaria?) and you know we like anything that plugs into a USB port. Bearing this in mind, Brando have combined the two to bring, literally, minutes of fun to your desk...So, let's get this right. It's an "aquarium" where the fishes are plastic and they swim around a "tank" with white-painted caves that look like a skirting board. All this for $23? Brando, you are spoiling us.

