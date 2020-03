If you thought the Wii billiard attachment was ridiculous, check out the Wii Cooking Mama kit. It's for the new Nintendo Wii game that lets you use the Wiimote to pretend to cook, and come with four attachments: frying pan, knife, fork and spatula.

This won't improve your actual or virtual cooking skills, but will make it all the more realistic when your girlfriend calls you a weirdo for playing this instead of actually helping out with dinner.

Product Page [Brando]