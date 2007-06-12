Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Brando Gives You Three For One; USB, Too

brando_3in1.jpgPlug this Brando 3-in-1 car adapter into that cigarette lighter, and it turns one accessory power outlet into three. Its added bonus is that USB port, letting you charge up yet another of your digital accoutrements as you hit the road. Could be a boon for those adventurous souls planning extended road trips this summer.

And if you must, go ahead and fire up that cigarette lighter in one of its receptacles—it's okay, you'll still have two left. Yours for $20. If you don't need all three of those outlets, Brando also has a 2-in-1 car adapter, too. – Charlie White

Product Page [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles