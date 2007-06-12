Brando Gives You Three For One; USB, Too

Plug this Brando 3-in-1 car adapter into that cigarette lighter, and it turns one accessory power outlet into three. Its added bonus is that USB port, letting you charge up yet another of your digital accoutrements as you hit the road. Could be a boon for those adventurous souls planning extended road trips this summer.

And if you must, go ahead and fire up that cigarette lighter in one of its receptacles—it's okay, you'll still have two left. Yours for $20. If you don't need all three of those outlets, Brando also has a 2-in-1 car adapter, too.

Product Page [Brando]