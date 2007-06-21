Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Brace Yourself, Sheila, Playboy Rumored to be Launching Branded Cell Phone

hefnersphone.jpg

Whispers abound that Playboy is about to launch itself into the mobile phone market, with LG, Motorola and Siemens (well, whaddaya know?) most likely front-runners to carry the iconic bunny badge on their mobiles. Anyone have any questions? I know I do...1. Is the Playboy phone aimed at anyone else apart from tweenagers and 25-year-old male virgins? 2. Will it come in pink? 3. Will it have a larger-than-normal earset? 4. Just how seismic will the vibrate mode be? 5. Are you going to have "ringmoans" instead of ringtones? 6. How about free calls to sexy chat line operators? 7. Why didn't you just stick a keyboard on a dildo and have done with it?

– Ad Dugdale

Playboy looking to enter cellphone game? [Electronista]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles