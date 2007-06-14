BPM Watch Helps You Spin Wax, Tell Time

TokyoFlash, everyone's favorite super-nerd watch designers, have a new offering: the BPM Watch. What makes it unique is the sweet BPM counter that can detect how many beats per minute the music you're listening to has.

It's designed for DJs who want to sync up songs they're mixing together, but it can just as easily be used as a pulse monitor for gym rats. It also has a built-in mini flashlight and a unique ability to tell you what time it is. And for a downright-reasonable $65, how could you go wrong?

Product Page [TokyoFlash]