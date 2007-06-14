Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

BPM Watch Helps You Spin Wax, Tell Time

BPMwatch.jpgTokyoFlash, everyone's favorite super-nerd watch designers, have a new offering: the BPM Watch. What makes it unique is the sweet BPM counter that can detect how many beats per minute the music you're listening to has.

It's designed for DJs who want to sync up songs they're mixing together, but it can just as easily be used as a pulse monitor for gym rats. It also has a built-in mini flashlight and a unique ability to tell you what time it is. And for a downright-reasonable $65, how could you go wrong?

–Adam Frucci

Product Page [TokyoFlash]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles