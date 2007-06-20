Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bomba Alarm Clock Refreshingly Old

bomba1.jpg Dutch designer Will Vanden Vos takes an old style and gives it a new look. In much the same way of older clocks and information boards (like the ones you used to find in airports, and still see in many train stations), the Bomba Alarm Clock displays time by dropping the top half of the card down, exposing the number behind. But what's most eye- catching is the exposed machinery.bomba2.jpg With so many gears promising to twist and turn, it's nice that Mr. Vos decided to eschew any sort of covering for his clock. It's a shame there's no video to be found. The numbers are a nice, rounded typeface, come lit by blue and white LEDs, and probably make that signature flip card "tick" when the time changes. No word on what kind of noise it makes when the alarm goes off, but you can find out for yourself for $80 from Japanese importer Visions Coax.

As a side note for any of you overly wealthy Gizmodo fans: Grab a few dozen of these, sit back, and take a trip back to the old flip-board days when TVs lacked color and you ate your morning cereal with cream. – Kevin Hall

Product Page [Visions Coax via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles