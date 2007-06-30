Bomb Piggy Bank Explodes When You Take Money Out

Well "explodes" is perhaps a bit harsh, but if you take too long to retrieve your cash monies, the LED fuse lights up and the bomb gets a bit unruly—it starts shaking and then chucks your coinage. If that sounds like your idea of a party (Uncle Scrooge, what?) you can pick one up in Japan from Takara Tomy for about 25 bucks on Oct. 26. Bomb coin box from Tomy [Ubergizmo]