B&O BeoVision 7 Fully Satisfies the Snob in You

Yes, they did it again. Danish pals, clown number and technology re-packers Bang & Olufsen want to sell you another Samsung LCD panel in a nice box: the BeoVision 7. Nothing wrong with that. Their 40-inch TV with integrated DVD and central speaker certainly looks amazing, but when Kim Gravesen, B&O Chief here, says she's "very excited for the arrival of BeoVision 7 as it is truly an unparalleled LCD television and home entertainment unit that exhibits renowned Bang & Olufsen design and technology" I just have to jump in. Three words for you, Kim. Made. In. Korea.

If you want unparalleled technology for its $13,250 price tag, you can get yourself a better Samsung Full HD TV, a good AV receiver and some good speakers. And if you want something to look great on your bachelor pad then burn that credit card in the BeoVision 7. And eat less danish pastry.

AU: Just to add further condemnation, last I knew, it was Samsung who supplied panels to B&O for their TVs. So when they aren't even delivering the latest in Samsung high-end, and charging a lot more for them, that B&O cache begins to lose its edge.

