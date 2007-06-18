Blu-ray Disc Rot?

Over on AVS Forums, a few members are complaining about a problem with copies of The Prestige: disc rot.Those affected seem to believe that the rot is occurring in the disc coating. At the moment, this issue appears to be isolated to one thread and one movie. As far as I'm concerned, that's good news implying that we shouldn't all run for the hills just yet.

My discs were looking A-OK when I double checked them, though I don't own a copy of The Prestige. To further promote our unscientific poll, hit the comments to let us know how your Blu-ray discs are holding up (if you even own any yet... the numbers are damn low here in Australia.) AVS Forums [via crunchgear]