Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Blu-ray Disc Rot?

IMG_0931-1wtmk.jpgOver on AVS Forums, a few members are complaining about a problem with copies of The Prestige: disc rot.Those affected seem to believe that the rot is occurring in the disc coating. At the moment, this issue appears to be isolated to one thread and one movie. As far as I'm concerned, that's good news implying that we shouldn't all run for the hills just yet.

My discs were looking A-OK when I double checked them, though I don't own a copy of The Prestige. To further promote our unscientific poll, hit the comments to let us know how your Blu-ray discs are holding up (if you even own any yet... the numbers are damn low here in Australia.) – Mark Wilson AVS Forums [via crunchgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles