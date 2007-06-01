Blur Reflective Spray Makes You Unphotographable

If this invention becomes a reality, the paparazzi might be out of a job. It's called Blur, the anti-photography spray. It's a spray full of super-reflective nanoparticles that screw with camera sensors and make wherever it's sprayed a white flash.

Sure, but wouldn't a super-reflective spray on your face make you look like you just went for a run in 90-degree heat? I mean, if it's reflective enough to screw up a camera it's probably reflective enough for people to see it when you aren't being photographed. Lindsay Lohan doesn't need any help looking like a sweaty crank fiend anyhow. If they somehow give this thing a matte finish perhaps, but I guess it needs to actually exist for such concerns to be legitimate.

