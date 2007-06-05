Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Blue Raven MediaMate Is Latest Attempt At Pocket DVR

Blue_Raven_MM.jpg DVR is one of the only functions you can't yet find on an iPod, and that's probably because it's still pretty complicated, and getting weirder all the time.The press release on a new pocket DVR from Blue Raven boasts a 7-inch "high def" screen. But when I looked at the specs on the website, it showed that the screen was only 480x234, as in low-def but fine for a 7 incher. Farther down, I noticed that it can record 720x480 (NTSC) and can scale up to 1080i, presumably for outputting to an HDTV set. This just goes to show that while all of these little HDD PMPs seem similar, there are plenty of nuances that set each one apart. A shame, though, that it's not easier to follow.

Other features include a 3-in-1 card reader (SD, MMC, or Memory Stick), a wireless remote control and a "Scheduler" feature that I sincerely hope is easier to program than a VCR. The 40GB MediaMate 7040 costs $379 and the 80GB MediaMate 7080 is $429. – Wilson Rothman

Press Release [Blue Raven]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles