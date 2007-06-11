Blogging Apple's Keynote Faster Than a Greased Leopard (Rawr!)

Less than 5 seconds to publish. That's how fast our new liveblogging system is. We'll be able to deliver the words from El Jobso's mouth to your LCD faster than any other blog by minutes. With nice photos. Cool, huh?

Bookmark this page. We'll update it with a link June 11th, Monday morning, well before the Apple Keynote starts at 10a.m. PST. And we'll have friends along.

It's over!Adam Pash from Lifehacker is going to be coming along, as are several other journalist friends. It's going to be fun. Maybe we'll stop by TUAWs get together after we're done. Of course, Ryan from Engadget (just promoted to Editor in Chief) will be there, too. It's going to be a lot of fun, even though I don't think any hardware will show up. This show seems to be all about Leopard. (Rawr!)

Man, I'm stoked to be able to get the news to you guys that much faster. Big thanks to Tom and Ian over in Gawker Tech, our tiny little dev team with huge hearts and brains. But I'd be lying if I wasn't nervous about stress testing new software on such a big day. No guts, no glory, hmm?

I've also got new camera gear. And I've been lifting weights and eating spinach. And I got a haircut. So come on down and visit us on Monday by visiting Giz. Or, if you're on the floor, please say hi and drop a high fiver on me. We'll be wearing one of FSJ's "Free Steve" shirts.