Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Blogging Apple's Keynote Faster Than a Greased Leopard (Rawr!)

gizapplewwdc07.jpgLess than 5 seconds to publish. That's how fast our new liveblogging system is. We'll be able to deliver the words from El Jobso's mouth to your LCD faster than any other blog by minutes. With nice photos. Cool, huh?

Bookmark this page. We'll update it with a link June 11th, Monday morning, well before the Apple Keynote starts at 10a.m. PST. And we'll have friends along.

It's over!Adam Pash from Lifehacker is going to be coming along, as are several other journalist friends. It's going to be fun. Maybe we'll stop by TUAWs get together after we're done. Of course, Ryan from Engadget (just promoted to Editor in Chief) will be there, too. It's going to be a lot of fun, even though I don't think any hardware will show up. This show seems to be all about Leopard. (Rawr!)

Man, I'm stoked to be able to get the news to you guys that much faster. Big thanks to Tom and Ian over in Gawker Tech, our tiny little dev team with huge hearts and brains. But I'd be lying if I wasn't nervous about stress testing new software on such a big day. No guts, no glory, hmm?

I've also got new camera gear. And I've been lifting weights and eating spinach. And I got a haircut. So come on down and visit us on Monday by visiting Giz. Or, if you're on the floor, please say hi and drop a high fiver on me. We'll be wearing one of FSJ's "Free Steve" shirts. – Brian Lam

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles