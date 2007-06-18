Blockbuster Deals Blow to HD DVD Camp By Choosing Blu-ray

After testing out both Blu-ray and HD DVD rentals in 250 of its 1,450 stores, movie rental chain Blockbuster has gone with Blu-ray as the format its going to widely deploy next month. The decision comes as customers in those 250 stores chose Blu-ray 70% of the time, obviously more than doubling the amount of HD DVDs rented. That's a pretty big margin this early in the format war.

However, HD DVD die hards have a slight bit of hope left. Blockbuster will still continue renting HD DVDs in the original 250 locations, so there could be a possibility in changing the decision if customers start renting a lot more of the HD discs or studios start pumping out a lot more movies on that format. We wouldn't count on it.

AU: This reflects our own developments, such as JB Hi-Fi firmly supporting Blu-ray, with shelf real estate rolling out to stock a lot of Blu-ray but no HD DVD by the end of the year. If you can't use a format, you have no reason to buy a format.

