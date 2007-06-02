Blockbuster and Best Buy Opening Online Movie Stores

The online movie biz is about to get a pair of newcomers now that Blockbuster and Best Buy are joining in on the fun. Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer, let the news out a little early in a conference yesterday. Here's what to expect.Blockbuster has been wanting to get online for awhile now, and although it's not official yet, they're entering with hopes of doing some damage to rival Netflix.

Meanwhile, Best Buy's jumping in on the online bandwagon hot on the heels of Walmart's recent moves, deeming online movie sales a necessity. Still no official word on when we can expect these stores to roll out, but it sounds like it could be any day. I wouldn't hold my breath though. The chances of either of them getting it right are pretty slim.

Blockbuster, Best Buy to Launch Movie Download Services [Ars Technica]