Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Blackberry Pearl 2 Details Revealed

blackberry-pearl2.jpgA reliable tipster has filled us in on a juicy secret.

The biggest update? High speed EV-DO. And a new unbelievable form factor.If you thought the first Pearl was small, then know that the Pearl 2 will be even smaller, shaving nearly 8mm in depth and 30% of its weight to be competing with RAZRs. Still, the Pearl 2 manages to squeeze in a 2MP camera (upgraded from 1.3) and a MicroSD card.

The biggest update? High speed EV-DO.

The Pearl 2 is coming in Q4 of 2007—and it's looking to be a worthy successor to its little brother. (That picture is not the unit, as talked about in our rumor post.)

The trackball may see some adjustments, though we have no word on specifics at this time. Overall, we're extremely excited if the leak pans out to be true...and we're fairly certain that it will. For now, to be safe, chalk it up as a rumor, but we've seen some very convicing docs that tell us it's real. – Mark Wilson

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles