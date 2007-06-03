Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Black Jax Odyssey Ultimate Glow Frisbee

odyssey_red.jpgThe Odyssey has realized the ultimate technology of Tron: no, not digitizing real objects—the ability to throw around a glowy disc that looks neat.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery, 4 high-intensity LEDs glow bright enough to be seen for 2 miles. And ultimate frisbee fans will be happy to know that the disc is regulation size, with the lights and power only adding a measly 10 grams to the weight. You pick between blue, red and green. Prices run about $20.

We like it. Bonus shot, post-jump.odyssey_blue2.jpgNow just to stop Master Control. – Mark Wilson Product Page [via technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles