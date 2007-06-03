Black Jax Odyssey Ultimate Glow Frisbee

The Odyssey has realized the ultimate technology of Tron: no, not digitizing real objects—the ability to throw around a glowy disc that looks neat.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery, 4 high-intensity LEDs glow bright enough to be seen for 2 miles. And ultimate frisbee fans will be happy to know that the disc is regulation size, with the lights and power only adding a measly 10 grams to the weight. You pick between blue, red and green. Prices run about $20.

We like it. Bonus shot, post-jump. Now just to stop Master Control. Product Page [via technabob]