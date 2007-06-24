Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Black iPod Shuffle?

fake_ipodshuffle_8.jpgIs Apple releasing a new black iPod Shuffle?? In one word, no.

While this black iPod Shuffle is a real product, it's "assombled" in China by an unlicensed OEM. Still, we appreciate the fine attention to detail in the packaging (minus spelling) and the $14 price. Is it possible that Apple is charging a ridiculous surplus on their products? Nah. fake_ipodshuffle_2.jpg Anyone see the episode of The Office when Michael Scott gives away an iPod during the dirty Santa gift exchange? Let's just say that our Christmas budget is looking awfully big this year.

A Black iPod Shuffle [le journal du geek]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles