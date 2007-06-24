Is Apple releasing a new black iPod Shuffle?? In one word, no.

While this black iPod Shuffle is a real product, it's "assombled" in China by an unlicensed OEM. Still, we appreciate the fine attention to detail in the packaging (minus spelling) and the $14 price. Is it possible that Apple is charging a ridiculous surplus on their products? Nah. Anyone see the episode of The Office when Michael Scott gives away an iPod during the dirty Santa gift exchange? Let's just say that our Christmas budget is looking awfully big this year.

