Bill Gates' Legacy: What the Industry Thinks

bill_gates_halo_3.jpgNow that Bill Gates' is winding down his day-to-day activities at Microsoft and focusing on his charity work, it's a good time to look at his legacy. A word that's only important to presidents, IT managers and corporate technologists, legacy is something none of us ordinary people have to worry about (since our influence is non-existent in comparison). So what do his peers think of him?

Most (including Jobs) are viewing his creation of a software company before there was such a thing as a monumental landmark in the industry. Others admire his business tactics, even if they often end up on the wrong side of it. And most say his philanthropy is something to be commended. But of course, his influence on the tech industry is second to few.

What We Think of Bill Gates [Information Week]

