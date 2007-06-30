Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Bill%20Gates-Panorama%20copywtmk.jpgWhen finding yourself bored while spending a day on sunny Lake Washington, what's a man to do? Fish, waterski, drink a brewski...maybe stalk a little Bill Gates?

Who doesn't like stalking a little Bill Gates? A little Bill Gates stalking action? A bit of, drive up to Bill Gates' house really fast, admire the 50,000 square feet of occupancy, take some shots, fathom the $990,000 tax, drive away, develop the film, tape it to your skin adjacent to your heart, never remove it, develop a fungal infection, still not remove it, find that your torso will need to be amputated if you don't remove it, weigh your options, remove the picture, wish you had a fossil-floor pool and send the original photo files to Gizmodo, action? All we can tell is that there sure are a lot of trees on Lake Washington. And our chest is beginning to itch.

Read More Here [wikipedia]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

