Belkin Keeps Your iPod's Juice from Zapping Out with New Chargers

If you're the type who's always looking for a spare iPod charger, keeping one of these in the office (or your car) can't hurt. having one of Belkin's new accessories won't hurt. The 4 new chargers (ranging from $24 to $49) can charge your iPod from your entertainment center (Power Dock AV), through your computer (Power Dock), through your car (Charging Kit for iPod), or the good old fashioned way—via a wall outlet (Power Adapter for iPod).

Press Release