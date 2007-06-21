Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Beceem BCS200 Chipsets Break the WiMAX Speed Record

beceem.jpgBeceem Communications sustained a speedy 33Mbps downlink/uplink throughput in a demo of its BCS200 WiMAX Wave 2 chipsets. Hey, that's fast! Beceem calls itself the top provider of chipsets for Mobile WiMAX technology, and the company hopes the BCS200 will be able to bolster the capabilities of a variety of WiMAX products with speeds approaching DSL. This is good news for wireless service providers signing with WiMAX, as Beceem claims its new Wave 2 chip will not only be much faster (as it's proven), but operate with much less processing strain and improved roaming with the chip's "dynamically programmable channel bandwidths from 5MHz to 10MHz". Bring it on, 'cause faster speeds make higher quality version of things we all enjoy, such as music, video, and games. – Kevin Hall

Product Site [Beceem Communications]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles