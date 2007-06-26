Battery Eater is More Like a Battery Vampire

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Battery-Eater.jpgIf you're not one to throw away a battery until you're absolutely sure it has nothing left to give you, then this Battery Eater by David Dear is for you (and probably looks like you, too). Just stick the AA battery you want all gone between Battery Eater's teeth, wait until its evil red LED eyes stop blinking, and then throw the battery away knowing it's completely dead.

That kind of emotional security will cost you $6.95. It's just a shame the Battery Eater doesn't really chew them up, as hazardously fun as that would have been. (Please dispose of batteries responsibly.) – Kevin Hall

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

