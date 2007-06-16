Batman's New Suit Kicks Even More Ass

Even more than than James Bond or Jack Bauer, Batman's the epitome of a guy using gadgets to the fullest. That's why we love him, and that's why we love the most recent Batman movie. Just for you, here's a sneak peek at Batman's redesigned suit from the upcoming 2008 sequel.

The chest and legs are definitely different, featuring more textured armor and probably some other defensive gizmos we don't know about yet. The cowl also looks a bit changed as well. And since you couldn't tell over the Internet, we squealed like little girls while we were writing this post.

Click for larger Batman.

